GAM Holding AG Acquires Shares of 36,700 Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 36,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.07% of Knoll at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knoll by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,823,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,126,000 after acquiring an additional 191,686 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Knoll during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,167,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Knoll during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,962,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Knoll by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,668,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Knoll by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,023,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,403,000 after acquiring an additional 65,662 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KNL opened at $25.04 on Thursday. Knoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

