GAM Holding AG Invests $338,000 in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Get Healthcare Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS HCCC opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.