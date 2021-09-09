GAM Holding AG Raises Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Humana by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,018,000 after purchasing an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 44.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $471,620,000 after acquiring an additional 346,110 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 42.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 810,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,906,000 after acquiring an additional 242,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at about $91,980,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $413.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.35.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

