GAM Holding AG Takes Position in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton in the first quarter valued at about $4,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 43.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 44,717 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton in the second quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Soliton in the second quarter valued at about $1,456,000. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOLY stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $459.15 million, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.69. Soliton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Soliton, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SOLY shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Soliton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Soliton Company Profile

Soliton, Inc is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue.

