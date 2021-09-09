GameCredits Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $23.28 million and $116,741.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.00396681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000645 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 55.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,651,794 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

