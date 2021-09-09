Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $3.15

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.32. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 60,162 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaotu Techedu currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $729.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -1.29.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

