Gartner (NYSE:IT) Sets New 52-Week High at $318.08

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $318.08 and last traded at $316.10, with a volume of 12501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Get Gartner alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,094 shares of company stock worth $6,379,351. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.