Gartner (NYSE:IT) Sets New 52-Week High at $318.08

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $318.08 and last traded at $316.10, with a volume of 12501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.58.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.
The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.
In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,094 shares of company stock worth $6,379,351. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
About Gartner (NYSE:IT)
Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.
