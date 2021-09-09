GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. GasLog Partners reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays cut shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

NYSE GLOP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,140. The company has a market capitalization of $203.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. GasLog Partners has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.10%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,704 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GasLog Partners by 454.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 756,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 452,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

