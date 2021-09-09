Geeq (GEEQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $160,202.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 9th. Geeq has a total market cap of $7.92 million and approximately $160,202.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Geeq has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Geeq coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00001653 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00062331 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.43 or 0.00172238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00045660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

