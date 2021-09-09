Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GNK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of GNK opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $809.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $2,623,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 921,000 shares of company stock worth $16,609,370 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

