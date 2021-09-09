Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Trading 3.9% Higher

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH)’s stock price was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 8,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29.

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Generation Hemp, Inc operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

