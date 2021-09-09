Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $55.49, but opened at $56.84. Genesco shares last traded at $58.74, with a volume of 445 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Thomas George acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $871.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Genesco’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Genesco by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Genesco by 127.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Genesco by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genesco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

