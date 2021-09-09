Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.17 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $22.27 on Thursday. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98.

GENI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

