Gevo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 111,338 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,634% compared to the average volume of 6,422 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gevo by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gevo by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Gevo by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Gevo stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.87. 4,390,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,194,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34. Gevo has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 3.34.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gevo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GEVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

