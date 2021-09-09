Ghost 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $194,243.00 (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $10.34 million and $194,243.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ghost alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.91 or 0.00174529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,228,397 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Ghost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.