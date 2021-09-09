Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:GJNSY remained flat at $$23.00 during trading hours on Friday. 28 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.89. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

