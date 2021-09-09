GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Trading Down 0%

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE) shares dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $87.99. Approximately 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.38.

About GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Investment Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts.

