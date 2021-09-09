Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.20). Glaukos reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

GKOS traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,047. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $43.66 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Glaukos by 22.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,977,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,052 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 94,784.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,270,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,209,000 after acquiring an additional 282,548 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,745,000 after acquiring an additional 251,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $18,778,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

