GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Stake Lowered by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,540 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.