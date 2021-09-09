Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,533,000 after purchasing an additional 128,310 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

In other news, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,972,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNL opened at $17.14 on Thursday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

GNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target for the company.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.