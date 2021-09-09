Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,012,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 37,314,141 shares.The stock last traded at $2.60 and had previously closed at $2.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 0.02.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 22.14% and a negative net margin of 77.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 17.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

