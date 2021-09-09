Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.59 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$ EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOB. upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.00.

Globant stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.32. 199,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,181. The business has a fifty day moving average of $261.77 and a 200 day moving average of $232.85. Globant has a 1-year low of $165.50 and a 1-year high of $332.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 183.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

