GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 172,359 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 23.9% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 2,641,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,836,000 after acquiring an additional 510,268 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of GO Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $13,226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 426.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 639,904 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 600,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 46.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 535,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after buying an additional 168,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

