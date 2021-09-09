Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $11.53

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.53, but opened at $11.14. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 7,493 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pareto Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.67%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,155,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,074,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912,874 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,977,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,070,000 after purchasing an additional 339,134 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,942,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after buying an additional 433,769 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1,473.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 3,227,297 shares during the period. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

