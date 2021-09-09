Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading 6.4% Higher

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s share price traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $151.35 and last traded at $151.35. 2,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 196,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $170,936.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,407 shares of company stock worth $48,008,372 in the last three months. 51.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $212,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth $277,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 44.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after acquiring an additional 38,017 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

