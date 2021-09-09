Gordon Keep Sells 40,000 Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) Director Gordon Keep sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$22,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 858,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$489,131.82.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Gordon Keep sold 60,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Gordon Keep sold 30,000 shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at C$0.59 on Thursday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.83 million and a P/E ratio of -5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.