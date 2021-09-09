Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $20.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

GOSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOSS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. 571,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,105. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $766.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.27. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

