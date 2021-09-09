G&P Acquisition (NYSE:GAPA) Trading 0.3% Higher

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 5,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 28,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAPA. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $756,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of G&P Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of G&P Acquisition by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 320,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 206,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

