Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 1.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Graco by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Graco by 0.8% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Graco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $78.10 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.37 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.