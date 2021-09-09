Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target Increased to GBX 375 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 375 ($4.90) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GRI. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Grainger in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grainger currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 328.33 ($4.29).

Shares of GRI traded up GBX 12.40 ($0.16) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 332.40 ($4.34). The stock had a trading volume of 690,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 307.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 290.62. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.47. Grainger has a 52 week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 340 ($4.44).

In related news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £293.92 ($384.01). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 278 shares of company stock worth $88,364.

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

