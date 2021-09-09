Grand Central Investment Group Has $3.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Grand Central Investment Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.3% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 72,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 834.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,099. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $82.11 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

