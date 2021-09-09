Grand Central Investment Group Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000. Valero Energy comprises about 0.6% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after buying an additional 1,347,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,518,000 after buying an additional 1,558,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,705,000 after purchasing an additional 173,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,682,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after purchasing an additional 317,304 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.80. 11,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,979,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96, a PEG ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.49. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

