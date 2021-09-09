Graviton Market Cap Achieves $23.71 Million (GTON)

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a total market cap of $23.71 million and approximately $800,451.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $6.53 or 0.00014095 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00064664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.66 or 0.00130907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.00190475 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,390.20 or 0.07316786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.53 or 0.99885528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00831605 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

