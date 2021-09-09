Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJX. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:AJX opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $14.27.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Great Ajax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Ajax by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter worth $170,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

