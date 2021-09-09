Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives $16.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

AJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Great Ajax stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $318.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 62.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Great Ajax by 493.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 130,382 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 27.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Great Ajax by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

