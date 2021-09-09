Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.05.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.