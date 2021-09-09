Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Green Plains reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

GPRE stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.59. 18,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,200. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. Green Plains has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $61,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,665.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 8,548.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.