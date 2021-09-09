Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $119.94

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.94 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 85.27 ($1.11). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 86.30 ($1.13), with a volume of 30,087 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 93.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 119.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.84.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

