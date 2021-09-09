Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,562 shares.The stock last traded at $22.50 and had previously closed at $23.60.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $762.02 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

