GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 2,649 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,649 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Qualys by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,368,000 after purchasing an additional 53,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the first quarter valued at $60,454,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $530,699.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $420,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $6,113,578.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,688 shares of company stock valued at $42,876,400. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $117.53 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.30.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

