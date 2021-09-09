GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $251,000 in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $15,012,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 211,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 372.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 203,545 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 30.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,319,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $3,441,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,943.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Blue Bird Co. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $529.39 million, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 1.82%. Equities analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

