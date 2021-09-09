GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $271,000 Investment in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 199.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CIT opened at $54.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43. CIT Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

