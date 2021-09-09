GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Preferred Apartment Communities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 115,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APTS. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:APTS opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $662.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

