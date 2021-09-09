GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,690,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 72.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,742,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $475.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

