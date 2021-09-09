GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 7,071 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Shares of CALM stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 941.49 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.38. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $349.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.22 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.