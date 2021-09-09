GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,049 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 17.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 46.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 232,991 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $44.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

