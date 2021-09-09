GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $260,000 Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth $225,525,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth $102,723,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,521,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $297.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.30 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.62.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,026 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $317,798.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,237.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 20,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $3,303,252.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,056,535.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,433 shares of company stock valued at $65,152,438. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

