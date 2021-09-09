GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 4,336 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 115.0% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 237,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,007 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 109,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

SHY stock opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.25. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $86.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

