GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 16.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CBIZ in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in CBIZ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBZ opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.68. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.61%. Research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

