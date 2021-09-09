GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $373,000 Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $1,688,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after buying an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,190,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $73.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

